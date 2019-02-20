Huawei CEO puts up strong defence of firm

Huawei Technologies' founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei has pledged not to share any customer information with the Chinese government, in an interview with CBS News that aired yesterday.

Asked if Huawei had shared data with Beijing, Mr Ren said: "For the past 30 years, we have never done that. And (for) the next 30 years to come, we will never do that."

He also said that the company did not have a back door to share customer data with Beijing without his knowledge. "It is not possible," he told the American broadcaster, saying if there were such an opening, the United States would have uncovered it already.

On Monday, he said in a BBC interview that Huawei would not undertake any spying activities, and that it could shift its business investments to other countries amid an ongoing US pressure campaign.

