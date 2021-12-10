How VTL travellers prove they are fully vaccinated

A vaccine pass allows fully vaccinated individuals in South Korea to gain entry into places that require proof of vaccination status.

It can be viewed using the smartphone app COOV, or COOV-linked QR codes generated by two of the country's most popular apps, search engine Naver and messaging app KakaoTalk.

The QR codes also allow users to check in to places and leave a record for contact tracing.

Singaporeans travelling in South Korea under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme may find it harder to convince people to accept their vaccination status.

All travellers receive an English-Korean information sheet at Incheon Airport that they can show to Korean business owners to inform them how to check their vaccination status. This requires the business owner to use his own COOV app to scan the QR code on the traveller's vaccination certificate to confirm if the person is inoculated.

But not all business owners are aware of the arrangement and may be unsure and reluctant to do this.

Singaporean Jannah Monjiat and her husband, who arrived in the country on Sunday and will stay till Dec 22, have been denied entry into some restaurants.

"Our advice is to stay calm and don't let it dampen your entire trip, because there are always alternatives such as ordering takeout so you can enjoy your meal at the park or at your accommodation," she said.