How Samsung scion lost 13kg while serving jail sentence

Mr Lee Jae-yong pictured on Aug 13 (left) and on Jan 18, 2021.
Mr Lee Jae-yong pictured on Aug 13 (left) and on Jan 18, 2021.PHOTOS: AFP
South Korea Correspondent
  Published
    53 min ago
SEOUL - Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong walked out of prison visibly thinner and with more white hair.

He had reportedly lost 13kg after undergoing surgery for appendicitis on March 19.

