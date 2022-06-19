How Japan achieved one of the world's lowest Covid-19 death rates

TOKYO • Japan's Covid-19 death rate is the lowest among the world's wealthiest nations, with health experts pointing to continued mask wearing, extensive vaccination and an already healthy population as the core factors behind the country's success.

The population has continued to adhere to basic infection control measures, including avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated venues, as other parts of the world grapple with pandemic fatigue. And Japan's measures have been bolstered by a robust vaccination programme and free medical care.

But what truly sets it apart from many places, particularly Asian neighbours like China, is that it has managed to limit deaths without mandates and with few restrictions. The Constitution prevents imposing lockdowns backed by police actions, meaning that even during a state of emergency, the government puts the onus on businesses and individuals to change their behaviour.

That soft approach has had remarkable results. Japan's Covid-19 deaths per capita is 246 per million people, the lowest out of the 38 members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to Our World in Data.

While every nation has its own standard for identifying Covid-19 deaths and different testing policies that can make comparisons difficult, Japan's low rate of fatalities shows its strategy works, said Dr Norio Ohmagari, head of the disease control and prevention centre at the National Centre for Global Health and Medicine, and an adviser to the Tokyo government.

Japan's measures may hold lessons for how other countries can deal with the current or future pandemics.

One factor is that Japan's virus-fighting strategy relied on people complying willingly with social-distancing guidance, particularly when cases were rising. This proved more effective than top-down measures in other places, which in some cases made people resistant.

"People are using their own judgment to avoid risk and modify their behaviour and this plays an extremely important role," said Dr Ohmagari.

That includes wearing masks, which was embraced during the early days of the pandemic and remains almost universal even as the government relaxed its recommendation to wear one outdoors. Mask use in Japan has typically held up above 90 per cent, a threshold other Group of Seven (G-7) countries have only occasionally neared, according to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation data.

The government's "Three Cs" slogan - which touts avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact situations - has also reinforced how they want the population to act.

The relatively light nature of restrictions also meant that Japan did not face the extensive disruption to daily life of a harsh lockdown, deployed in countries from Italy to China to New Zealand at various times. That may have helped people comply with curbs for longer and saw the nation avert the kind of social unrest seen overseas.

Experts also point to vaccination as a factor. Before the pandemic, Japanese people had one of the lowest rates of vaccine confidence globally. But they are now among the best-protected populations in the G-7, swiftly catching up to countries like the United States that started their inoculation programmes months earlier, and doing it without a mandate.

Experts said the initial slow roll-out of vaccinations and an early shortage as creating a sense of urgency, especially among the elderly, while the act of inoculation was not politicised like in the US.

About 93 per cent of Japanese aged 65 and older have had two shots, and 90 per cent have had a booster, according to data from the Prime Minister's office. That compares with 81 per cent of the total population having had two doses, and 61 per cent receiving a third.

In the US, 94 per cent of people aged 65 to 74 are fully vaccinated and 88 per cent of those aged 75 and above have had two shots.

Another core pillar supporting the low death rate is the underlying good health of Japan's population.

The country has the longest life expectancy in the world, and was one of only six OECD members not to see a reduction in 2020. Just 5 per cent of Japanese people are obese, a condition that increases the risk of severe illness from Covid-19, versus 36 per cent of people in the US and 28 per cent in Britain, according to the World Obesity Federation.

Widely adopted actions like mask wearing and hand washing also wiped out other illnesses like influenza, which typically killed more than 10,000 Japanese people a year.

The country's deaths were almost entirely among those over 60, indicating a solid baseline of health for middle-aged and younger cohorts. That contrasts with a wider distribution of fatalities in the US, where about a quarter of deaths were among people younger than 65, according to government figures.

