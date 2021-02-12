Asian Insider

How hard will China hit back at Britain?

Beijing unlikely to favour open rupture in ties over London's cancellation of CGTN permit

Global Affairs Correspondent
Beijing has threatened retaliation after Britain's broadcast regulator Ofcom revoked CGTN's licence. CGTN is owned by state-owned broadcaster China Central Television, whose headquarters (above) is in Beijing.
Beijing has threatened retaliation after Britain's broadcast regulator Ofcom revoked CGTN's licence. CGTN is owned by state-owned broadcaster China Central Television, whose headquarters (above) is in Beijing.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    36 min ago
China is mulling over how strongly to react to the British broadcast regulator revoking Chinese news network CGTN's licence, amid a row between the two countries over the British government's offer of a route to citizenship for Hong Kong residents.

For China, Britain's recent moves were deliberate provocations that ended the "golden era" for both countries proclaimed in 2015 by then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne during President Xi Jinping's state visit.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 12, 2021, with the headline 'How hard will China hit back at Britain? '.
