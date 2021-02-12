How hard will China hit back at Britain?

BEIJING - China is mulling over how strongly to react to the UK broadcast regulator revoking Chinese news network CGTN's licence, amid a row between the two countries over the British government's offer of a route to citizenship for Hong Kong residents.

For China, the UK's recent moves were deliberate provocations that ended the "golden era" for both countries proclaimed in 2015 by then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne during President Xi Jinping's state visit.