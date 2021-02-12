Asian Insider

How hard will China hit back at Britain?

Benjamin Kang Lim and Tan Dawn Wei
Relations between China and Britain dipped to a new low after the UK's Office of Communications cancelled CGTN's broadcasting licence on Feb 4, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - China is mulling over how strongly to react to the UK broadcast regulator revoking Chinese news network CGTN's licence, amid a row between the two countries over the British government's offer of a route to citizenship for Hong Kong residents.

For China, the UK's recent moves were deliberate provocations that ended the "golden era" for both countries proclaimed in 2015 by then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne during President Xi Jinping's state visit.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 