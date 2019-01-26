Hot race out in the cold

No water, no problem.

These paddlers still managed to "row" their boats across this large tract of ice in Duolun county, in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

They were competing in the National 14th Winter Games Ice Dragon Boat meet held yesterday.

Just like dragon boat races that take place on water, rowers are accompanied by traditional Chinese drumming as they race to the finishing line, reported The Huffington Post.

The bottom of the boats are fitted with ice skates, and rowers use poles with spikes at the tip to propel their boats forward.

More than 30 teams from all over China took part in the competition, reported Xinhua.