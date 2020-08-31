Hospitals in Seoul fill up as S. Korea sees 17th day of three-digit rise

SEOUL • South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rise in coro-navirus infections yesterday, as restrictions on dining in at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area took effect.

There were 299 new infections as of midnight on Saturday, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the coronavirus and 323 Covid-19 deaths, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Last Friday, the country extended phase two social distancing rules - the second strictest level - for at least another week and announced tougher rules on places with high risks of virus spread.

Dining in at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the Seoul area has been banned between 9pm and 5am, while coffee shops, some of which have been identified as hot spots, are restricted to takeaway and delivery until midnight on Sunday.

Churches, nightclubs, indoor sports facilities and most schools in the area are already closed, and masks are mandatory in public places.

The spike in cases has depleted hospital facilities, with the Health Ministry reporting on Saturday that just 4.5 per cent of beds in the greater Seoul area were available for critical cases as of Friday, down from 22 per cent a week earlier.

The KCDC has said that more than 1,000 cases have been traced to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, which is at the centre of the new wave of infections.

Dealing with the second wave of infections has been complicated by an ongoing strike of almost 16,000 intern and resident doctors. The medics walked out on Aug 21, in a dispute over the government's plans to boost the number of doctors to better deal with health crises like the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry earlier last week filed a police complaint against at least 10 doctors and extended a back-to-work order for the doctors, who are the backbone of healthcare services in emergency rooms and intensive care units.

