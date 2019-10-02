Hopes fade for six workers feared trapped after Taiwan bridge collapse

NANFANGAO (Taiwan) • Hopes were fading late yesterday for six people believed to have been trapped when a bridge in Taiwan collapsed onto a group of fishing boats moored underneath.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the moment the 140m-long single-arch bridge came crashing down in Nanfangao, on Taiwan's east coast.

The road gave way and tumbled down onto at least three fishing boats as a petrol tanker that was crossing also plunged into the water early yesterday morning.

At least 12 people were injured - six Filipino and three Indonesian fishing workers, the Taiwanese driver of the petrol tanker, and two coastguard personnel - Taiwan's National Fire Agency said.

Officials launched a rescue operation and were later informed six foreign workers were unaccounted for and might be trapped in the boats underneath the collapsed structure.

One badly damaged boat was pulled out from under the structure in the afternoon, but two more remained stuck with the tide rising.

"It's been a long time since it happened and even if the workers survived the impact of the collapse, the air might not last this long," a local official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Yilan Fire Department chief Hsu Song-yi said rescuers were having difficulty accessing the two remaining vessels which were under water in low visibility.

It is not immediately clear what caused the bridge - which was completed in 1998 and spanned a small fishing port - to collapse.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident, said Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung, adding that the bridge was still within its expected 50-year lifespan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE