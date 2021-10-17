For Subscribers
Letter From Tokyo
Hooked on 'escape rooms' in the real world
Players decipher clues to puzzle hidden in actual spaces while unravelling a storyline
I stared hard at the riddle before me, befuddled by what I was missing in solving a puzzle that will lead me to the next location and a step closer to the big story reveal.
"This makes absolutely no sense," I muttered under my breath, feeling nothing like the crime-busting high school whizz Kindaichi whom I was supposed to be embodying to solve a murder.