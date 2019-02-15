Hong Kong's super rich took $27b beating last year: Forbes

HONG KONG • China's slowdown, trade tensions, stock plunges and a softening of the world's least affordable property market helped wipe some US$20 billion (S$27 billion) from the fortunes of Hong Kong's wealthiest last year, Forbes has reported.

The southern Chinese financial hub, which has entrenched income inequality, boasts one of the highest concentrations of billionaires in the world.

But the ultra-wealthy had an uncharacteristically tough time last year, according to the latest list of the city's 50 richest tycoons published by Forbes late on Wednesday.

The group's combined wealth fell just over US$20 billion to US$286.75 billion last year, a marked contrast to the year before, when it grew by a collective US$60 billion to US$307 billion.

Hong Kong's wealthiest man, Mr Li Ka Shing, who has dominated the list ever since it first came out in 2008, saw some US$4 billion wiped off his wealth. But with US$32 billion, he is still ahead of property magnate Lee Shau Kee, whose worth is about US$30 billion.

Mrs Pollyanna Chu, one of the city's most prominent female entrepreneurs, witnessed the sharpest decline in personal fortune, according to Forbes' estimates - a 75 per cent drop to US$3.3 billion.

Her wealth via financial powerhouse Kingston Financial was especially vulnerable to the torrid trading on Hong Kong's stock market, which plunged 9.4 per cent last year.

Galaxy Entertainment Group chairman Lui Che Woo lost US$4.2 billion, while Macau casino share prices significantly dented the fortunes of Ms Pansy Ho and her younger brother Lawrence Ho.

Kingston Securities analyst Dickie Wong said the wealth of the city's tycoons was often intimately linked to the fortunes of the stock market. But he added that there were other headwinds on the horizon.

"The slowing down (of China's) economy and also the trade war between China and the United States - these two will remain key uncertainties if we talk about the economy and the stock market this year," he said.

Trade tensions have already hit some of Hong Kong's wealthiest. Mr Yeung Kin Man and Ms Lam Wai Ying, the husband and wife team behind Biel Crystal, the largest maker of iPhone screens, saw their net worth plunge some US$6.4 billion, or 57 per cent.

A major winner from the past year was oyster sauce tycoon Lee Man Tat. His wealth doubled to US$17.1 billion, making him the city's third-richest tycoon.

Forbes compiles its estimates for personal wealth using information from the individuals, stock exchanges, analysts, private databases, government agencies and other sources.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE