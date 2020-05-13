Hong Kong's streak of no local coronavirus infections reportedly ends

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's 23-day streak without a case of local coronavirus transmission has come to an end, several media reported, just five days short of reaching a threshold some health experts have said could signal containment efforts had succeeded.

A 66-year-old Hong Kong woman with no recent travel history was confirmed with Covid-19, Ming Pao Daily reported on Wednesday (May 13), without citing anyone. The South China Morning Post said at least eight of the woman's relatives have been quarantined and tested. She lives in a public-housing estate in Tsuen Wan, the SCMP reported.

An official at Hong Kong's health department said it is trying to verify the reports, declining to comment further.

The emergence of hidden local transmission chains could complicate the government's plans to reopen schools later in May after keeping them closed for months. Several local health experts had earlier said 28 days without any local transmission could signal that efforts to eliminate the coronavirus had succeeded.

It could also remove some pressure on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to remove an 8-person limit on the size of gatherings just as street protests were starting to re-emerge. Mrs Lam's administration had been criticised for cracking down on protesters while ignoring large crowds in one of Hong Kong's busiest bar districts.

Hong Kong has been among the most successful in taming the spread of infections, with weeks of only a handful of imported cases. But even as hospital wards emptied and the government eased social-distancing rules, residents have stuck to almost universally wearing masks outside.