Hong Kong's reopening hinges on vaccination, finance chief says

Just under 75 per cent of the Hong Kong population aged 12 and older have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
20 min ago

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's full reopening to the outside world hinges on further boosting vaccination levels, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in blog.

It has been an extremely challenging balancing act to try to curb the pandemic and facilitate travel, while preserving the economy, Mr Chan wrote in the blog post on Sunday.

"Only through concerted efforts, further boosting vaccine uptake, can we have more leeway to resume international travel to the greatest extent, stabilise the economy and restart the growth engine," he said.

Just under 75 per cent of the Hong Kong population aged 12 and older have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the latest official data.

Mr Chan didn't give a target for immunisation levels before additional reopening could occur.

Apart from children under three who have only recently been cleared for vaccination, the inoculation rate remains the lowest among elderly people above the age of 80, who accounted for 71 per cent of the 9,586 Covid deaths this year.

About 73 per cent of the dead in that age group weren't vaccinated at all, according to official statistics.

Last week, the government introduced requirements for children as young as five to prove they are inoculated before being able to enter restaurants, indoor play areas and other venues. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Hong Kong lowers age for Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine shot to six months
Unrelenting Covid-19 rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools
Related Stories
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study
'I caught Covid-19 three times': S'poreans reinfected with virus see milder symptoms
Animal market in Wuhan was epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic, say two new studies
Managing a persistent cough after Covid-19 recovery
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top