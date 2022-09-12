Hong Kong's reopening hinges on vaccination, finance chief says

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's full reopening to the outside world hinges on further boosting vaccination levels, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in blog.

It has been an extremely challenging balancing act to try to curb the pandemic and facilitate travel, while preserving the economy, Mr Chan wrote in the blog post on Sunday.

"Only through concerted efforts, further boosting vaccine uptake, can we have more leeway to resume international travel to the greatest extent, stabilise the economy and restart the growth engine," he said.

Just under 75 per cent of the Hong Kong population aged 12 and older have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the latest official data.

Mr Chan didn't give a target for immunisation levels before additional reopening could occur.

Apart from children under three who have only recently been cleared for vaccination, the inoculation rate remains the lowest among elderly people above the age of 80, who accounted for 71 per cent of the 9,586 Covid deaths this year.

About 73 per cent of the dead in that age group weren't vaccinated at all, according to official statistics.

Last week, the government introduced requirements for children as young as five to prove they are inoculated before being able to enter restaurants, indoor play areas and other venues. BLOOMBERG