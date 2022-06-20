Hong Kong's new govt retains finance chief in sign of continuity

HONG KONG • China yesterday unveiled a list of the new top officials in Hong Kong under incoming leader John Lee, set to be sworn in on July 1 when the global financial hub marks the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.
In a sign of continuity for the financial industry, which had been watching the appointment closely, Financial Secretary Paul Chan will retain his post.
Hong Kong's new justice secretary will be Mr Paul Lam, taking the place of Ms Teresa Cheng, while Mr Eric Chan becomes the new chief secretary, or No. 2 official, announced official news agency Xinhua and the Hong Kong government.
Mr Lee, Hong Kong's former deputy leader, will replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam when her five-year term ends on June 30.
Mrs Lam oversaw one of the territory's most tumultuous periods, featuring pro-democracy demonstrations, a sweeping new national security law and the battle against the coronavirus.
"The next five years will be a crucial time for Hong Kong to advance from stability to prosperity," Mr Lee told a news conference.
"We will be proactive in winning the trust of the people... My team and I will rise to the challenges leading Hong Kong."
Four of the Cabinet members were under United States sanctions imposed by Washington for their roles in "curbing Hong Kong's freedoms" after the national security law was implemented to snuff out dissent following the massive, sometimes violent, protests of 2019.
They included Mr Lee, Mr Chan, security minister Chris Tang and mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang. Mr Lee said he "scoffed at the so-called sanctions" and paid them no heed.
"Some countries of bullies tried to intimidate (Hong Kong) officials with measures like sanctions, especially after their plots to sabotage our national security failed because of the measures we deployed," he said.
"This made us more determined in continuing to discharge our duties of defending national security."
Some local media outlets have said Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend Mr Lee's swearing-in ceremony in Hong Kong, but it was not confirmed if any senior mainland leaders would attend.
A former career police officer, Mr Lee is widely expected to prioritise security issues, after having urged new legislation to fully implement the national security law Beijing imposed in 2020.
The Hong Kong and Chinese authorities deny individual rights are being eroded and say the security law was needed to restore stability after prolonged unrest in 2019.
The city's economy is facing myriad challenges as Covid-19 quarantine measures have largely isolated the once-vibrant hub since early 2020 amid a plunge in Chinese markets. It contracted 4 per cent in the first quarter, one of its worst performances in the past 30 years.
Hong Kong is also on high alert as coronavirus infections have risen to more than 1,000 recently, although there is no sign yet of tighter curbs ahead of Mr Lee's swearing-in.
Global investors and the local business community are awaiting clarity on the new leader's financial and economic policies and, most importantly, if he will loosen the stringent Covid-19 travel restrictions that have put Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub at risk.
The city's anti-virus measures still rate among the world's toughest, with at least a week's hotel quarantine for overseas visitors and mandatory daily testing for tens of thousands of people.
REUTERS, BLOOMBERG