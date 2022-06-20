Hong Kong's new govt retains finance chief in sign of continuity

HONG KONG • China yesterday unveiled a list of the new top officials in Hong Kong under incoming leader John Lee, set to be sworn in on July 1 when the global financial hub marks the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

In a sign of continuity for the financial industry, which had been watching the appointment closely, Financial Secretary Paul Chan will retain his post.

Hong Kong's new justice secretary will be Mr Paul Lam, taking the place of Ms Teresa Cheng, while Mr Eric Chan becomes the new chief secretary, or No. 2 official, announced official news agency Xinhua and the Hong Kong government.

Mr Lee, Hong Kong's former deputy leader, will replace Chief Executive Carrie Lam when her five-year term ends on June 30.

Mrs Lam oversaw one of the territory's most tumultuous periods, featuring pro-democracy demonstrations, a sweeping new national security law and the battle against the coronavirus.

"The next five years will be a crucial time for Hong Kong to advance from stability to prosperity," Mr Lee told a news conference.

"We will be proactive in winning the trust of the people... My team and I will rise to the challenges leading Hong Kong."

Four of the Cabinet members were under United States sanctions imposed by Washington for their roles in "curbing Hong Kong's freedoms" after the national security law was implemented to snuff out dissent following the massive, sometimes violent, protests of 2019.

They included Mr Lee, Mr Chan, security minister Chris Tang and mainland affairs minister Erick Tsang. Mr Lee said he "scoffed at the so-called sanctions" and paid them no heed.

"Some countries of bullies tried to intimidate (Hong Kong) officials with measures like sanctions, especially after their plots to sabotage our national security failed because of the measures we deployed," he said.

"This made us more determined in continuing to discharge our duties of defending national security."