Hong Kong's Legco election can go ahead if Covid-19 cases remain low: Health experts

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government has said it is formulating various plans to prepare for the Legislative Council (Legco) election on Sept 6, which health experts say can proceed as scheduled if the number of new Covid-19 cases remains low.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu from the Hong Kong Medical Association told The Straits Times that containing local transmissions was crucial.

"In the absence of any local transmission or major outbreak, even if we have imported cases, as long as we can quarantine them successfully, there should not be too much risks of transmission within the community," he said.

Dr Leung, who is chairman of the association's advisory committee on communicable diseases, added that the risk level for the polls would probably be lower than "what we allow in our day-to-day public transport system, in shopping malls during lunchtime".

Epidemiology and biostatistics professor Ben Cowling from the University of Hong Kong agreed that voters could go to the polls if there was "very low incidence of cases".

He suggested that polling include important modifications such as increasing the space available for voting, increasing the distance between voters in queues, making sure queues are in well-ventilated areas, and restricting the number of people in the voting hall at any one time as much as possible.

Hong Kong recorded a total of 1,120 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday (June 17).

In response to a question in parliament by lawmaker Helena Wong, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang disclosed that the government planned to impose a range of proposed safety measures for the Legco election.

For example, polling staff, voters and candidates will be required to wear masks. Those entering voting stations will have to use hand sanitisers and undergo temperature screenings, while anyone showing signs of fever will be turned away. Polling staff will have to disinfect polling tables, tick chops and paperboards regularly.

Mr Tsang also said that the Registration and Electoral Office would not set up polling stations in hospitals, but would look into special arrangements for voters under compulsory quarantine to go out temporarily to cast their ballots.

"The proposed measures sound quite reasonable and would allow the election to go ahead as planned," said Professor Cowling.

Mr Charles Mok, a lawmaker representing the technology sector, also believes polling "can be done".

"Even for countries like South Korea and so on, they had a major election in April at a time when the pandemic situation there was much more serious than now," he said.