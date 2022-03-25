Hong Kong's leader says there are 'forces at work' preventing govt from vaccinating elderly

Only 41 per cent of those living in Hong Kong who are aged 80 and above have received two vaccination doses. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
17 min ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's leader has deflected blame for the city's failure to get the elderly vaccinated against Covid-19.

"There are a lot of forces at work to prevent the government from doing what should be done," Ms Carrie Lam said at a Friday (March 25) briefing.

"In this case, vaccinate our old people."

Hong Kong is experiencing one of the deadliest outbreaks of the entire pandemic, after being largely Covid-19-free for two years.

Since January there have been about 6,500 fatalities, the vast majority being unvaccinated elderly.

Even now, only 41 per cent of those aged 80 and above have received two vaccination doses, mostly of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine.

Ms Lam said Hong Kong is a "very free society" and suggested that the media is hindering the government's efforts.

"As recently as a few days ago, a local newspaper was still presenting a headline which was misleading, which will immediately give the old people, their relatives, and the whole community the wrong message...," Ms Lam said.

"I was very aggrieved and actually very angry."

Hong Kong distributed two vaccines, one from China's Sinovac Biotech that uses traditional methods and one from BioNTech SE built using a more potent mRNA technology.

Ms Lam said the government's focus has always been on getting the elderly vaccinated.

"We can only say it's unfortunate for the whole of Hong Kong to miss the golden opportunity to get the old people vaccinated in time to prevent this tragic incident," Ms Lam said.

More On This Topic
Hong Kong can open up to world once Covid-19 wave subsides, Carrie Lam says
Hong Kong's nursing homes are unvaccinated hotbeds of Covid-19
Related Stories
S'pore eases Covid-19 rules: All you need to know
askST: What do we know about the Covid-19 BA.2 Omicron sub-variant?
A tale of three cities: How Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong fight Covid-19
US top expert Fauci predicts rise in Covid-19 cases in country
Europe is getting caught by a Covid-19 resurgence after rushed easing of restrictions
WHO on anniversary of Covid-19 pandemic declaration: We warned you earlier
Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
What not to eat when you are down with Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top