Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says no plans to further relax Covid-19 border controls

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's leader said there were no plans to further relax border controls, as the city continues to chart a cautious approach to Covid-19 despite plunging cases.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a regular news briefing Tuesday (April 26) that the government would continue to press ahead with a three-stage easing announced last week.

The second phase of that plan will begin in the second half of next month.

"As far as border controls, these are still very important measures in order to reduce the importation of infected cases into Hong Kong, especially when many places are already removing their restrictions and social-distancing measures, etcetera," Ms Lam told reporters.

"So we still have this policy to prevent and reduce a large number of imported cases into Hong Kong."

Daily cases have fallen to a few hundred after Hong Kong experienced one of the world's deadliest outbreaks, especially among its less vaccinated elderly population.

Authorities last week relaxed flight bans and tweaked Covid-19 testing procedures in anticipation of more non-residents travelling to the city.

The financial hub is torn between Beijing's demands for strict border controls to reopen links to the mainland and business groups demanding greater access to international travel.

Ms Lam said Tuesday that Hong Kong expects to add about 3,000 hotel rooms for quarantine in May to deal with the influx of people who will still be required to serve a week in quarantine.

Singapore, by contrast, has lifted all testing and quarantine requirements for vaccinated travellers.

Cathay Pacific Airways flights from London to Hong Kong - once the carrier's top long-haul route - will go from as little as two a month to as many as three a day in June as the airline attempts a rebound of sorts from Covid-19.