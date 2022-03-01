Hong Kong's daily Covid-19 cases and deaths to peak in coming week

HONG KONG - Hong Kong needs to brace itself in the coming week as experts say the fifth wave of its Covid-19 outbreak is expected to peak, as morgues fill up and some residents panic buy in supermarkets ahead of a mid-March mass testing and a possible nine-day lockdown.

Daily infections are projected to hit 183,000 in the coming week but only a fraction will be reported, based on a study led by Professor Gabriel Leung, dean of the medicine faculty at the University of Hong Kong.

Based on mathematics modelling, the study found that about 1.7 million people were already infected with the virus as at Monday (Feb 28) since the fifth wave started at the end of last December.

If the city's healthcare system remains overwhelmed, vaccination among seniors remains low and novel antivirals such as Paxlovid or molnupiravir are not available, deaths could go up to more than 46,000 by the end of April, said the study.

Researchers are urging the government to carry out compulsory mass testing in mid- or late April when infections drop to a level below that of the peak. This is to bring cases down to zero, in line with the city's zero-Covid-19 strategy.

If anti-pandemic measures were to be relaxed before April, the situation would deteriorate further, the study said.

Health authorities on Tuesday (March 1) said the city logged more than 32,500 cases, bringing the total tally to more than 225,000 infections and more than 900 deaths.

Like the surge in daily cases,the number of fatalities - most of which involve the elderly - has jumped and the city is bracing itself for the toll to rise further as more eldercare homes get hit by the virus.

So far, more than 4,000 residents and staff of more than 600 care homes for the elderly and for disabled people have been infected.

With mortuaries barely coping with the surge in deaths, dozens of bodies have been left in hospital accident and emergency rooms, yet to be transported over.

Dr Albert Au of the Centre for Health Protection said on Tuesday that the authorities have increased the number of places in mortuaries to 1,350, and are looking to funeral parlours and residential care homes to further increase storage capacity for the bodies.

"We will speed up the construction of the Fu Shan Public Mortuary. Some 800 additional spaces will be available in early April in phases," he said.

As nervousness builds up ahead of the compulsory mass testing on the entire 7.4 million population in mid-March, reports of a possible concurrent lockdown have triggered panic buying, despite officials' reassurances.