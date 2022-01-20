Hong Kong's crackdown leaves journalists struggling to find jobs

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Six months ago, Pak was a finance reporter for one of Hong Kong's best-read tabloids. Now, he's a coffee shop barista in London, after the collapse of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily under a national security probe left him jobless and several of his bosses facing life in prison.

"The shutdown of Apple Daily was definitely the last straw that led to the decision," said Pak, 33, who asked to only be identified by his first name due to safety concerns. "As a veteran, I simply could not find a suitable position that I would fit without worrying about my integrity and personal safety."

At least 1,562 Hong Kong civil society jobs have been lost so far to the government's crackdown on dissent under a Beijing-imposed national security law, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News drawn from scores of phone calls and emails to impacted parties, as well as local news reports.

More than 60 organisations including media companies, trade unions, political bodies, and religious and human rights groups have disbanded in the past year, under intense pressure from national security police.

"This has a massive cost that cannot easily be expressed in numbers," Lokman Tsui, a former journalism professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said by email. "I see an entire generation of young people wondering what the future for independent, critical reporting in Hong Kong looks like," he said.

While just a small sliver of the financial hub's overall market, the job losses come as the city's economy faces increasing challenges caused by a Covid Zero strategy that's largely kept borders shut and raised questions about the city's future as a global finance hub.

Growth is set to slow further as the city seeks to snuff out Omicron cases, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said this month.

Many of the newly unemployed have struggled to find jobs or were forced to change professions, according to interviews with a dozen people who lost their jobs.

Some have become taxi drivers or food delivery workers, while one person opened a fast food restaurant. A former Apple Daily writer said applicants to his consultancy firm often ask if he'd be arrested, too. Others, like Pak, quit the city entirely.

Those who leave Hong Kong often face language barriers while those who stay must deal with the stigma of a national security probe, said Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

"I don't think it is easy for them to move forward, even if they emigrate," he said. "I would describe it as a disastrous situation."

In an e-mailed statement responding to questions, the Hong Kong government said the security law had "restored stability and increased the confidence in Hong Kong, thereby allowing the city to resume its normal operation and return to the path of development."

"In 2021, the number of business operations in Hong Kong with parent companies outside Hong Kong and the number of start-ups in Hong Kong both reached record highs," the government statement added. "All these will also contribute to additional job opportunities for the people of Hong Kong."