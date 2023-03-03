Hong Kong's cannabis ban signals strict post-pandemic era as city reopens

HONG KONG – In under two years, Hong Kong went from one of the most promising markets in Asia for CBD products to putting face creams containing the cannabis-derived ingredient on par with heroin or methamphetamine.

A new law that criminalises the possession and consumption of cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive ingredient in cannabis plants, came into effect on Feb 1, and anyone found guilty of importing, exporting or manufacturing it faces up to life in jail and a fine of HK$5 million (S$860,000).

Previously, the government had limited the ban to cannabis and its psychoactive derivative THC, allowing a nascent CBD industry to grow.

Hong Kong’s zero-tolerance pivot comes right as the government launches its “Hello Hong Kong” campaign, aimed at boosting its image among foreign investors and tourists after years of Covid-19 isolation.

Yet as the city counts on an influx of visitors to revive its economy, which contracted 3.5 per cent last year, the CBD ban potentially marks a more controlled era for the financial hub – long-known for a freewheeling social scene – after the National Security Law put an end to a swathe of civil liberties.

While carrying CBD-infused oil for back pain is not the same as the right to gather in protest, a shroud of increased policing and punishment throughout Hong Kong society unites them.

Hong Kong’s government has defended the change in policy by arguing that CBD could decompose or be converted into THC. But some in the industry believe that the city’s decision was also made to bring it closer to drug regulation in mainland China, which banned the use of CBD in all cosmetics in 2021.

“Let’s say you come from a legal hemp country, Europe, America, Australia even, and you’re carrying a hemp protein bar that is illegal,” said Mr Saul Kaye, founder of Israel-based cannabis startup accelerator iCAN. “That could get the person into a lot of trouble and the person might not even realise because it’s a legal product in their country.”

Hong Kong authorities made their first CBD arrest last month in connection with an air parcel from Denmark labelled as skin oil.

With tourists prone to running afoul of the law, foreign governments are on high alert.

Thailand’s foreign ministry last week issued a warning against bringing CBD items into Hong Kong. The US State Department urged its citizens to review their luggage to ensure items – “including oils, lotions, supplements, and cosmetics” – do not contain the ingredient.

Animated videos on inbound flights to the city warn visitors of the consequences of carrying CBD products.

Hong Kong’s total ban comes as CBD rapidly gains popularity worldwide for its calming and analgesic properties. Even some countries in Asia, a region known for its zero-tolerance stance on drugs, are shifting their attitudes.