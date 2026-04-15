Hong Kong’s ban on possession, use of e-cigarettes to kick in on April 30

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The move expanded an earlier prohibition on the import, manufacture and sale of alternative smoking products introduced in 2022.

HONG KONG – People in Hong Kong will be banned from possessing or using e-cigarettes and related products in public places starting on April 30, expanding an earlier prohibition on their import, manufacture and sale introduced in 2022.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Department of Health said it will be illegal for anyone to possess or consume alternative smoking products – including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and herbal cigarettes – in public once the rule takes effect.

Offenders, including visitors, face a fixed penalty of HK$3,000 (S$487). Those found carrying large quantities exceeding specified limits could face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and up to six months in prison.

The move strengthens a ban imposed four years ago that criminalised the import, promotion, manufacture, sale and possession for commercial purposes of such products.

The new restriction has sparked discussion on Chinese mainland social media platforms. Many users said it would not deter them from visiting Hong Kong and urged mainland cities to adopt similar measures to curb secondhand smoke exposure.

Ms Sonia Liu, a Shanghai resident who has visited Hong Kong several times, said she supports the control efforts, adding they could improve non-smokers’ impressions and encourage more visits.

“Hopefully, these measures can be strictly enforced, especially by screening tourists who intend to dodge them and imposing appropriate penalties,” she said.

Ms Liu also suggested clearer public messaging, including warning signs at border checkpoints and stronger promotion through advertisements and billboards, to prevent visitors from unknowingly violating the law.

A Shenzhen resident identified as Eva, who travels to Hong Kong occasionally, said she backs the regulations but proposed leniency for unwitting first-time offenders.

A Hong Kong resident surnamed Liu said stricter legislation would help create a better environment but questioned whether it is too harsh to penalise individuals simply for carrying e-cigarettes without using them.

Another resident, Mr Jack So, said the policy could reduce exposure to secondhand vapour and benefit non-smokers, but he hopes the ban will eventually be extended to cover all tobacco products.

Legislator Rebecca Chan Hoiyan said building a “smoke-free city” could enhance Hong Kong’s appeal to tourists, emphasising the need for legislation to counter the health risks.

Addressing concerns about the potential impact on tourism, Ms Chan said the city can highlight its broader attractions, including its blend of Chinese and Western cultures and its intangible cultural heritage.

Mr David Lam Tzit-yuen, who represents the medical sector in the Legislative Council, said a comprehensive ban on alternative smoking products sends a clear public health message that such products are not accepted.

He described the April 30 measure as a key step toward creating a smoke-free new generation.

Hong Kong has pursued a multipronged tobacco control strategy since the 1980s. Smoking is already banned in a wide range of areas, including public transport, indoor public venues and outdoor spaces such as schools, parks and cinemas. Violators are subject to a fixed penalty of HK$3,000.

The government also imposes high taxes on tobacco products. A pack of major-brand cigarettes costs about HK$105, with taxes accounting for roughly 63 per cent of the retail price. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK