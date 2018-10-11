Hong Kongers to get new man-made islands for housing

From as early as 2032, Hong Kongers will be able to live on artificial islands around the Lantau area - an ambitious move by the city's leader to tackle the worsening housing crisis while creating jobs.

In her annual policy address, Mrs Carrie Lam outlined more than 240 measures aimed at easing land supply woes, improving quality of education, raising subsidies for employers and allocating more funding to drive innovation and technology.

The Chief Executive also issued her strongest warning that her government will fearlessly take action against calls for Hong Kong to be independent, in order to safeguard the city's interests as well as those of China, amid fears that freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" set-up are being eroded.

