Hong Kongers stage May Day protest

Demonstrators gesturing as they sang slogans calling for the liberation of Hong Kong during a May Day protest inside the New Town Plaza shopping mall in the Shatin district of the Chinese territory yesterday. Their outstretched hands are meant to denote the five demands of the Hong Kong protest movement.

Police later deployed pepper spray to disperse the protesters.

The protest was one of many May Day events held around the world yesterday, most of them scaled back because of coronavirus lockdowns.

The traditional celebration of the workers' movement usually sees millions of people taking part in loud and boisterous marches through the streets - and occasional violent confrontations with police forces.

