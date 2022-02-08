Hong Kongers picnic to avoid Covid-19 tracing app

HONG KONG (AFP) - When Hong Kong made a Covid-19 check-in app mandatory at restaurants, friends Birdy and Bu - wary of government tracking - decided to avoid eateries entirely and go for picnics instead.

The idea caught fire: Their private social media picnic group has swelled from 50 in December to more than 6,000 members, as many look to avoid sharing data in a city where distrust of the Beijing-backed authorities runs deep.

Instead of scanning QR codes at restaurants with the government's LeaveHomeSafe app, they simply order takeaway and find spots to eat with friends.

"I just don't like being forced," Birdy told AFP over a weekend picnic with Bu and another friend, Dominic, at a small park, their food and drinks neatly arranged on a blanket next to a playground.

Birdy and Bu - who declined to share their full names over safety concerns - named their picnic group Leave Home Wild.

Hong Kong has kept the coronavirus at bay with a relatively tiny Covid-19 caseload, thanks to some of the world's strictest border controls and social distancing requirements.

In December, the government made it compulsory for all adults under 65 to log their presence at various public venues - including eateries, cinemas and gyms - with the official app.

Similar apps have been deployed around the world during the pandemic.

But in Hong Kong, acceptance of the technology is unavoidably linked with the public's relationship with the authorities.

"I am so frustrated," one user wrote in the picnic group. "But I will never scan that code for eating inside a restaurant."

Hong Kong is in the grip of a crackdown on dissent, with China remoulding the city in its own authoritarian image following the huge and sometimes violent democracy protests of 2019.

The clampdown has snuffed out protests but public trust in the government has plummeted to historic lows, complicating the fight against the pandemic.

This distrust was among the factors blamed for the city's sluggish take-up of Covid-19 vaccines - for many, not getting a shot was a way to thumb their nose at the government.

It has come into play with the Covid-19 tracking app too - fears have swirled about how the information it collects will be used, despite assurances about data security from the authorities.