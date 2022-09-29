Hong Kong will keep reopening unless new Covid-19 variant emerges, says top official

HONG KONG - Hong Kong will stick with its push to reopen to the world unless a dangerous new variant emerges, said the city's top health official, while stressing the financial hub has an obligation to protect mainland China from major Covid-19 outbreaks.

"We have to be prepared. Emerging diseases may come anytime," Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday, highlighting that decisions around an easing of rules will be made after reviewing data.

"This is our obligation: to make sure that we won't cause a major outbreak in the rest of China."

Mr Lo has been a high-profile voice in the government defending ongoing Covid measures, and has often used statistics ranging from case figures to sewage sampling data to underpin his cautious approach to assessing further easing.

While Chief Executive John Lee has also flagged the threat of new variants emerging, he has stressed that the city does not want to re-impose Covid restrictions at a time when most of the world is living with the virus.

Mr Lo has at times been publicly at odds with other key health figures, signalling divisions among the city's elite over how to handle the pandemic.

A spat between Mr Lo and the former head of Hong Kong's public hospital network over the severity of Covid-19 escalated earlier this month, when the two disagreed on how to calculate its mortality risk.

Mr Lo said officials will look at statistics in deciding when to lift remaining restrictions on inbound travellers, who are barred from going to bars or eating at restaurants for three days and must test daily for seven days.

The government will continue to test inbound travellers in order to stay alert to new variants, according to Mr Lo.

He rejected the characterisation that he was against easing the rules. "Personally, I hope to open up," he said. "I don't think I am the one who is against further opening up. I am the one who is gauging the health-care issue with the need to open up."

Daily infections in the city are hovering around 4,000, down from a peak of more than 10,000 in early September.

When asked about when Hong Kong could move to a so-called 0+0 arrangement for inbound travellers - meaning no quarantine and no movement restrictions - he said: "if it's possible today, I won't wait till tomorrow."

Hong Kong is slowly unwinding some of its toughest pandemic rules, which had kept it in line with mainland China's zero-Covid policies but devastated the city's economy and sparked an exodus of residents.