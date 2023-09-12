Hong Kong to take action against illegal works at luxury estate

HONG KONG - Hong Kong will investigate whether owners at a luxury residential housing estate built unauthorised structures and will prosecute lawbreakers, the city’s leader, Mr John Lee, said.

“We are going to take action against unauthorised buildings works,” Mr Lee said at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday. “Some of the houses in this estate are now at risk.”

Mr Lee’s comments came after a landslide below several townhouses at Redhill Peninsula drew attention to possible illegal excavation, with local media reporting that many buildings on the estate have been modified and occupy government land.

Redhill Peninsula is a luxury development comprising dozens of townhouses in Tai Tam on the south side of Hong Kong island, which were built in the early 1990s. A 2,600 sq ft townhouse is currently on the market for HK$90 million (S$15.6 million).

The landslide occurred after the city received record rainfall last week. More than 600mm was reported over much of Hong Kong island in 24 hours, equal to a quarter of the city’s typical annual rainfall, according to the observatory.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn said on Sunday that initial evidence showed some leases were breached and there was also unlawful occupation.

“Those breaking the law will be prosecuted,” Mr Lee said at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Illegal structures are a highly talked-about topic in Hong Kong, with the wealthy and government officials sometimes involved in related controversies.

In general, unauthorised building works involve any additions or alterations made to the interior or exterior without prior approval of Hong Kong’s building authority. BLOOMBERG