Hong Kong to shut all schools on Nov 14 for safety reasons

Protesters throwing Molotov cocktails as they prepare for a possible clash with the police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on Nov 13, 2019.
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - All schools in Hong Kong will suspend classes on Thursday (Nov 14) due to transport and safety reasons, the Hong Kong Education Bureau said on Wednesday.

The bureau made the announcement in a statement, and urged protesters to stop all violent acts.

Hong Kong prepared for more clashes on Wednesday as anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence.

 

