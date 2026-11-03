Hong Kong to sentence activist Joshua Wong on Nov 5

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Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (seen here in September 2020) pleaded guilty to collusion charges in September.

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong court will sentence prominent activist Joshua Wong on Nov 5, according to the judiciary’s website, in a second national security trial that could see him jailed for life.

Wong, who is already serving a nearly five-year jail term for subversion and was due for release in early 2027, pleaded guilty to the collusion charges in September.

The 30-year-old former student leader is one of the most recognisable faces of the city’s now-quashed democracy movement.

He was charged in 2025 under a national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing, in a move condemned by rights groups.

The Hong Kong judiciary website showed on Nov 3 that a sentencing hearing was scheduled for Nov 5.

Wong sprang to prominence during widespread protests more than a decade ago, and was later involved in huge rallies in 2019 that triggered the imposition of the national security law.

Prosecutors said Wong, self-exiled activist Nathan Law and others asked foreign entities to seriously disrupt the formulation and implementation of laws or policies in Hong Kong and China.

Wong’s friends told AFP earlier in 2026 that the activist remained “energetic” while in detention by working out, playing the guitar and studying university courses.

The offence of foreign collusion may be punishable by life imprisonment if found to be of a “serious nature”.

Wong’s lawyer has argued for a shorter sentence of three to 10 years, noting that Wong has already spent around six years in prison for various offences. AFP