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Hong Kong to sentence activist and former student leader Joshua Wong in September

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Joshua Wong was charged in 2025 under the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law in a move slammed by rights groups.

Joshua Wong was charged in 2025 under the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law in a move slammed by rights groups.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Joshua Wong, a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, will be sentenced in September in a separate national security case.
  • Wong is already serving nearly five years in jail for subversion linked to his role in past protests.
  • He and others, including Nathan Law, are accused of seeking foreign interference, a charge punishable by life imprisonment if serious.

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HONG KONG – Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, already serving a years-long jail term for subversion, will be sentenced in September in a separate national security case, according to a court website.

The 29-year-old Wong – a former student leader and one of the most recognisable faces of Hong Kong’s now-quashed democracy movement – was charged in 2025 under the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law in a move slammed by rights groups.

He is already serving a nearly five-year sentence for subversion.

The Hong Kong judiciary website on July 7 showed that a plea and sentence is scheduled for Sept 2.

Wong sprang to prominence during student-led protests more than a decade ago and was also involved in the huge and sometimes violent democracy rallies in 2019 that triggered the imposition of the national security law.

Prosecutors said Wong, self-exiled activist Nathan Law, and others asked foreign entities to seriously disrupt the formulation and implementation of laws or policies in Hong Kong and China, according to a June 2025 charge seen by AFP.

The offence may be punishable by life imprisonment if found to be of a “serious nature”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.