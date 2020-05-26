Hong Kong to reopen karaoke parlours, resume airport transits

Pilots at the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong on May 7, 2020.
Pilots at the Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong on May 7, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
22 min ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will further ease social-distancing measures this week as concern over the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Karaoke parlours, bathhouses, party rooms and nightclubs will be allowed to return to business starting this Friday (May 29), Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a regular press briefing. Transit services will gradually resume at the Hong Kong International Airport starting June 1, she said.

"The epidemic has eased," she said. "We are resuming daily activities in society and economy step by step." The government last week extended other restrictions - including a ban on gatherings of more than eight people - through June 4. The date, the anniversary of Tiananmen Square, typically sees larger rallies in Hong Kong.

 

