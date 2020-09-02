Hong Kong to reopen gyms, massage parlours as coronavirus cases ease

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong said it will allow gyms, massage parlours and some sports venues to reopen beginning Friday (Sept 4), as virus cases drop off from record highs.

In a further relaxation of rules, dine-in services at restaurants will be extended by one hour to 10pm, said Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan in a briefing Wednesday.

A cap of two people per table will remain in effect, while public gatherings will be limited to two people for another seven days.

Hong Kong has been gradually easing social-distancing measures in the Asian financial hub as it brings its biggest Covid-19 outbreak under control.

The government is also in the midst of a Beijing-backed campaign to get everyone in the city tested, with about 745,000 residents registered for it as of Wednesday.

Hong Kong, which saw daily case numbers top 100 as recently as a month ago, reported 12 virus cases on Tuesday, of which nine were locally transmitted and three were imported.

Most were linked to previous infections but investigators couldn't trace how one of the people contracted the virus.