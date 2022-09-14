Hong Kong to let Covid-19 travellers remain at designated quarantine hotels

HONG KONG - Hong Kong will allow incoming travellers who test positive for Covid-19 to remain in their designated quarantine hotels instead of being transferred to isolation hotels or community facilities like the infamous Penny's Bay.

The move, which will begin on Nov 1, comes after "having considered the current epidemic development and assessed the latest inbound anti-epidemic requirements and related circumstances," according to a government press release dated Tuesday.

Hong Kong has been sending some travellers who test positive after arrival to the makeshift quarantine camp known as Penny's Bay for an additional week as part of its bid to contain the virus.

The risk has made people fear coming to one of the world's richest cities, even after it cut hotel quarantine duration from seven days to three.

Local residents who contract the virus have been allowed to quarantine at home since an outbreak slammed the city this spring, provided their living situation allows them room to isolate.

The new arrangement, which the government plans to add in a clause to the contracts it has with local hotels, should better utilise manpower and reduce the risk of transmission when patients are being transported, the government said. Hotels must strengthen virus measures, such as arranging specific floors to isolate the confirmed cases, it said.

Travellers will be required to cover the cost of the extended stay. BLOOMBERG