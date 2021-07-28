Hong Kong to kick off walk-in vaccination scheme for seniors

Hong Kong's government is making it easier for the elderly to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

From tomorrow, they will not need an appointment to get a jab.

About 4,600 tickets will be handed out to those aged 70 and above at 24 community vaccination centres, the government said yesterday. Limited tickets will be distributed at other centres including private hospitals, Tung Chung Community Hall and Hong Kong International Airport.

The elderly will be able to get their jabs at the centres on the same day they receive the tickets, unlike other eligible individuals.

"Depending on the response of the elderly to the same-day ticket arrangements and the actual situation, we will consider expanding the measure to cover persons aged 60 or above," a government spokesman said.

The elderly are the most vulnerable to Covid-19, and have the highest risk of suffering from complications and death, he noted.

"If the elderly have chronic diseases, they should get vaccinated as soon as possible for protection when the condition is stable."

Hong Kong has gone for more than seven weeks with zero cases but vaccination rates, particularly for the elderly, remain sluggish.

The number of people who have had the first dose of either the Sinovac or BioNTech vaccines - the only two offered in Hong Kong - totals 3.1 million. But only 4.4 per cent are in their 70s and just 1 per cent are in their 80s or above.

Since the vaccination drive began at the end of February, 45 per cent of the city's 7.5 million population have received their first dose.

The slow take-up has been attributed to doubts about the safety of the vaccines, given initial reports of deaths, lack of trust in the government, and a generally stable pandemic situation.

So far, Hong Kong has recorded more than 11,900 confirmed cases and 212 deaths - numbers that are far lower than in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

As part of an effort to boost the overall vaccination rate in the city, the government has decided to extend from today the period for people to book a slot for a jab. This has been extended to four weeks from three. The quota for each centre will also be gradually raised.

Dr Leung Chi Chiu of the Hong Kong Medical Association said: "With only around 17 per cent of those aged 70 or above having received at least one dose, we need to mobilise all... segments of our society to encourage vaccination uptake in our elderly."

Singapore is also encouraging seniors to get vaccinated. More than 70 per cent of those aged 70 and above in the Republic have had two doses of the vaccine. But about 200,000 of those aged 60 and above remain unvaccinated.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appealed to them not to wait to get their jabs.

Singapore allows the elderly to walk into any polyclinic or vaccination centre to get their jab without having to register or book first.