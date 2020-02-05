Coronavirus: Hong Kong to quarantine travellers from mainland China, close cruise terminals

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong will close two cruise terminals and put anyone coming from mainland China into compulsory quarantine for 14 days, its leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday (Feb 5).

Mrs Lam said the measures were aimed at curbing the cross-border flow of people to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus which originated in mainland China. There have been 21 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, she said.

The Hong Kong government will allocate HK$10 billion (S$1.7 billion) to fighting the spread of the virus, she added.

Her comments come as thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for the coronavirus.

The cruise ship, World Dream, operated by Dream Cruises, docked in Hong Kong after it was denied entry to the Taiwan port of Kaohsiung on Tuesday.

It has some 1,800 passengers and a similar number of staff on board.

Three mainland Chinese who had been on board from Jan 19 to Jan 24 were found to have had the virus, Hong Kong’s health department said, adding that most of those remaining on board were from Hong Kong. Some crew had reported symptoms including fever, health officials said.

Some medical staff in Hong Kong have been on strike for the past three days, demanding a full border closure.

“As the disease is spreading rapidly in our community, and locally infected cases are steadily increasing, we are dangerously close to a massive community outbreak comparable to Sars,” a newly formed union called the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance said in a statement.

The coronavirus epidemic, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has rekindled memories in Hong Kong of a 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), another coronavirus that began in China and killed nearly 300 people in the city.

The latest virus has spread rapidly in China, with nearly 25,000 people infected and 490 deaths, most in Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei.

Hong Kong’s beleaguered public hospital network was suffering from staff shortages and limited hospital beds before the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, dozens of medical representatives including the chairman of HAEA, Ms Winnie Yu, marched to the government headquarters to press their demands for the border to be sealed.

The health scare comes after months of at-times violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong sparked by fears that its autonomy, guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula, is being eroded by Beijing.

Some pro-democracy protesters have come out in support of the HAEA strike, with some demonstrations beginning to take on the characteristics of the pro-democracy protests.

