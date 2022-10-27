Hong Kong to extend bar, restaurant hours in Covid-19 reopening push

HONG KONG – Hong Kong will allow bars and restaurants to stay open for longer, with officials making another incremental tweak to the city’s Covid-19 curbs in its cautious push towards reopening.

The limit on operating hours will be scrapped starting Nov 3, Under Secretary for Health Libby Lee said at a briefing on Thursday. Under current rules, restaurants aren’t able to provide dine-in services after midnight and bars must close at 2am.

The cap on the number of people who can sit together will remain though, with 12 patrons allowed per table in a restaurant and six per table at bars.

Hong Kong will also reopen government-run barbecue sites, and allow attendees at functions like weddings to remove their masks when taking photos, Lee said.

Hong Kong is slowly lifting Covid-19 curbs, including scrapping mandatory hotel quarantine for inbound travellers in late September.

It is seeking to revive economic growth that’s been hammered by almost three years of tough virus measures.

Still, the city continues to be a global outlier with its strict testing regimen and movement curbs for new arrivals.

Business groups have repeatedly called for all remaining restrictions to be scrapped in order to revive Hong Kong’s reputation as a global financial centre. A key test of how successful officials have been in their efforts to lure people back to the hub looms, with the city preparing to host a banking summit and an international rugby competition.

The small change follows other minor revisions in recent weeks, including allowing bigger gatherings and dancing indoors.

Lee said that the government wants its policies to be consistent, echoing recent remarks from Chief Executive John Lee that officials want to avoid backtracking on easing measures.

Hong Kong will likely keep its mask-wearing policy for a while longer, Libby Lee said, citing the looming flu season. BLOOMBERG