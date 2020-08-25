Hong Kong to ease rules from Aug 28, as third wave of coronavirus pandemic ebbs

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government on Tuesday (Aug 25) extended the city's strict social distancing rules for another two days, before easing some restrictions from Friday, as local Covid-19 transmissions lower in the past few weeks.

Unless there are drastic changes to the epidemic situation in the next two days, dining-in services at eateries will be extended from the current 6pm to 9pm from Friday, with each table capped at two patrons.

Some businesses previously ordered to shut, including cinemas, beauty parlours and some sports premises, will also be allowed to re-open.

The mandatory mask-wearing rule stays but people exercising in parks will be allowed exemptions, as well as those engaging in strenuous exercise in outdoor spaces.

The announcement on Tuesday comes as the social distancing rules - the strictest so far in the city's efforts against the coronavirus - are set to expire at midnight.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said the number of daily cases has dropped but stressed that the city is not out of the woods yet.

"However, under the new normal, it is almost impossible for us to wait until there are no more local cases before relaxing the social distancing measures. And unless there are drastic changes to the epidemic situation, we will issue new directions before Friday."

Prof Chan urged residents not to let their guard down and encouraged people to take up the free universal community testing for Covid-19 to be rolled out by the government from Sept 1.

Earlier in the day, Chief Executive Carrie Lam hit back at health experts who criticised the universal testing programme - a move she said is politically motivated.

In recent days, some medical professionals raised doubts about the effectiveness of the free tests that would be carried out with the help of a medical team from the mainland.

The critics noted that the tests would not contain the outbreak and might raise prospects of transmissions through the mass exercise.

Speaking ahead of the weekly Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said: "As far as universal communal testing is concerned, we are not cramming it into a single day. We have allowed ourselves up to two weeks to invite members of the community to come forward for the testing.

"Secondly, we are going to do an online booking system. So preferably we won't be seeing crowds or long queues in front of the swabbing stations to have the test done," she added.

The announcement to ease rules comes on the back of lower new infections in the city's third wave of the pandemic.

Hong Kong's confirmed Covid-19 tally has steadily declined from the highs of more than 100 three weeks ago to Monday's (Aug 24) nine new infections. Of the nine, seven were local transmissions.

The city has been struggling to contain community outbreaks for more than a month, with a daily single-digit rise in new cases last seen on July 3.

On Monday, the University of Hong Kong researchers said they documented the world's first confirmed case of coronavirus re-infection, with genetic sequencing showing different strains of the virus.

The 33-year-old man, who works in IT, recovered from Covid-19 in April only to test positive again in Augustafter returning to Hong Kong from a Spain trip.

Researchers noted that patients who get re-infected can spread the virus to others and make the containment of the pandemic harder.