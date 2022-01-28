Hong Kong to cut quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from 21

HONG KONG • From Feb 5, Hong Kong will cut quarantine for arriving travellers to 14 days from 21, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday, following intense lobbying from finance executives and diplomats who said the measure was hurting competitiveness.

Tough coronavirus rules have made the city one of the world's most isolated, with flights down as much as 90 per cent.

Residents returning from more than 160 countries who have been required to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels now have to spend 14 days in a hotel, followed by seven days of self-monitoring.

A ban on flights from locations including the United States, Britain, Australia and the Philippines will continue at least until Feb 18, because of "raging Covid-19" cases in those locations.

"It is not because of pressure from anybody. It's just because of science... that Omicron has a relatively short incubation period," Mrs Lam told a news briefing, adding it was still unlikely to satisfy the business community.

On Wednesday, the territory's European Chamber of Commerce said in an internal report that weeks of quarantine requirements were affecting desirability and risked an exodus as companies moved staff to Singapore and the South Korean capital Seoul.

The easing comes as the government tightens rules in the Chinese territory to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Schools, playgrounds, gyms and most other venues are shut, while tens of thousands of people must do daily coronavirus tests.

Mrs Lam said citywide restrictions would be extended until Feb 17, from a previous date of Feb 4. Schools will not resume face-to-face classes until Feb 21.

Yesterday's 164 new infections were a record. It was a fifth consecutive day of cases in the triple digits after an outbreak linked to the Kwai Chung housing estate.

Mrs Lam said the city needs to raise its vaccination rate to around 90 per cent from 70 per cent currently before the authorities can consider adapting current policies. "I cannot stand seeing a lot of people dying in my hospitals so we will try our best to raise our vaccination rate," she said.

REUTERS