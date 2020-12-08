Hong Kong to ban dining in restaurants from 6pm to curb Covid-19 infections

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will cut off dining in at restaurants from 6pm local time and close gyms and beauty salons, as the government returns to some of the broadest measures since the pandemic began, amid a growing surge in cases.

“We have no choice,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam said as she announced the dining restrictions at a weekly media briefing on Tuesday (Dec 8).

She did not say when the new restrictions would take effect.

“We all need to be mentally prepared about more measures to be rolled out," she added.

The Asian financial hub is struggling to contain its fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with case numbers often exceeding 100 a day last week – the most since August.

That has prompted the government to gradually raise its social distancing measures, recently raising fines for those breaching restrictions and sending civil servants back to working from home.

All schools have also closed until after the Christmas break.

Mrs Lam urged employers to allow work-from-home arrangements, and said the flow of people on the streets needed to be reduced.

“Unless it is necessary, please stay at home, work from home,” she said.

The new wave has already delayed a Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble, a blow to efforts to reopen a city whose economy has been rocked by protests and the pandemic.

The start date for the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, initially set for Nov 22, will be reviewed again between Christmas and New Year, Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday.