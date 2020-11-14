Hong Kong tightens anti-coronavirus rules as local transmissions rise

A socially distanced outdoor entertainment venue in Hong Kong on Nov 10, 2020.
A socially distanced outdoor entertainment venue in Hong Kong on Nov 10, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    19 min ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - The Hong Kong government will tighten social-distancing restrictions and introduce mandatory testing for some groups after locally transmitted Covid-19 cases rose in the past week.

The new measures will be in place from Monday (Nov 16) until Nov 26, the city's Food and Health Secretary, Sophia Chan, said at a press conference.

- Restaurant and bar capacity to be reduced to 50 per cent

- The number of patrons at bar tables will be cut to two from four

- The number of diners at restaurant tables will decrease to four from six

- Dining hours at restaurants will be limited to 5am to midnight

- Mandatory testing to start Sunday for specific groups

Hong Kong reported three new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Saturday, one of which was from an unknown origin.

