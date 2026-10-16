Hong Kong teen pleads guilty to acid attack on Singaporean tourist

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Anson Kew turned himself in two days after the incident, but refused to answer questions and did not explain the attack.

A Hong Kong teenager has admitted to splashing corrosive liquid on a Singaporean woman in 2025, Hong Kong media reported, leaving her with second-degree burns.

Anson Kew, now 19, pleaded guilty on Oct 15 at the High Court on one count of “sprinkling corrosive liquid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm”.

Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai adjourned sentencing to Oct 29.

The victim, 36-year-old Jiang Wen, was getting into a car in Wan Chai on June 9, 2025, when Kew ambushed her, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Jiang screamed in agony and collapsed after experiencing intense burning on her face and legs, while Kew, who was dressed in black and wearing a face mask, fled the scene.

The driver immediately called the police, reported news outlet HK01.

Kew turned himself in at a police station two days after the incident, but refused to answer questions and did not explain the attack.

Police investigations found that Kew had surveyed the location several days before carrying out the attack.

The police also found a bottle containing traces of corrosive liquid in a back alley in the Wan Chai area, reported SCMP.

A government chemist’s report confirmed that the liquid contained at least 90% sulphuric acid, a concentration capable of causing severe skin burns and permanent damage to one’s eyesight.

Jiang was admitted to hospital, where she was found to have chemical burns covering 10% of her body, including her feet, upper limbs and face, HK01 reported.

Her legs suffered second-degree burns.

She underwent surgery and multiple skin grafting procedures, and after two months in hospital, she returned to Singapore to continue her treatment.