Hong Kong swears in 'patriots only' legislature in new political era

HONG KONG • Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance yesterday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition.

In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's.

The loyalty oaths were overseen by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years.

China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own image after huge and at times violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.

A national security law has criminalised much dissent while new legislation was passed to purge from public office anyone deemed unpatriotic. Elections under these new rules were held last month for the legislature.

All candidates were vetted for their political loyalty and only 20 of the 90 seats were directly elected, while the rest were chosen by pro-Beijing committees.

The result is a law-making body that the authorities have hailed as being filled with patriots and devoid of disruptive "anti-China" elements.

Only one of the 90 lawmakers who made it through the vetting and got elected identifies as "non-establishment". But Mr Tik Chi-yuen is not from the city's traditional pro-democracy block.

Mrs Lam is expected to ask the new Legislative Council to consider proposals for more national security legislation.

Most of Hong Kong's best known democracy activists are either in jail, have fled overseas or have left politics since Beijing's crackdown began.

Yesterday's ceremony was completed without incident - a stark contrast to 2016 when six pro-democracy legislators used their oaths to chant slogans or display banners. All those legislators were later disqualified or unseated soon after.

China has portrayed its new political system for Hong Kong as a way to return stability to the city, and says pluralism is still tolerated.

Xinhua news agency reported that a Chinese government spokesman yesterday called on the lawmakers to strive to safeguard Hong Kong's fundamental and overall interests, meet the new requirements for social development and expectations from the residents and address the prominent issues affecting the city's economic and social development and its long-term peace and stability.

All members of the legislature should love the country and Hong Kong, and fully and faithfully implement the policy of "one country, two systems", said the spokesman.

Ms Starry Lee, a legislator and head of Hong Kong's largest pro-Beijing party, the DAB, or Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, thanked Beijing for "bringing Hong Kong back to the right track and returning stability to the legislature".

She told reporters: "I am excited because Hong Kong has entered a new era when we can get rid of political disputes and join hands to improve the governance."

Last week, 89 of the 90 lawmakers issued a joint statement supporting a raid by the national security police on the premises of the pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News. Seven current and former employees were also arrested.

Mr Tik was the only one who did not sign the statement.

