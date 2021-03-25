Hong Kong suspends online bookings of BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shots

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong suspended online bookings of the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by BioNTech SE, soon after the government halted the roll-out because of packaging defects on the vials.

According to the city's online vaccine booking system, reservations for the BioNTech/Fosun vaccine have suspended. Bookings for the Sinovac vaccine were still available.

The suspension of the bookings had been flagged Wednesday (March 24), when Hong Kong officials announced the halting of the BioNTech shots after authorities detected dozens of vials with tilted or loose caps and minor stains. Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip said the vaccination will have to be suspended until further notice.

Residents who received their first shot of the BioNTech vaccine are scheduled to receive their second dose starting from Saturday. The government said follow-up shots could be administered 19 to 42 days after the first injection.