Hong Kong MTR train derails during morning rush hour, causing injuries

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - An MTR train derailed in Hong Kong, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries, broadcaster TVB reported.

The incident occurred near Hung Hom station on the East Rail Line, according to the report.

The subway operator said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 17) that train service near Hung Hom had been suspended and urged commuters to use other means of transport.

The MTR is investigating the matter, a representative at the company said.

The cause of the incident wasn't immediately clear but it's the latest setback for a company whose facilities have been vandalised - protesters have smashed windows and set fires outside stations - during the months-long anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong.

MTR train derailment near Hung Hom has forced suspension of part of East Rail line during morning rush hour. Video circulating online shows passengers have to walk on the railway track.