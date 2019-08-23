Hong Kong students hold rally as protests show no sign of easing

Protests continued in Hong Kong yesterday, with hundreds of high school students wearing black and holding umbrellas joining a rally in the downtown area to press for political reforms.

Another rally is planned for tonight, where protesters aim to form human chains across the city.

Meanwhile, police have charged two out of 28 people arrested for a bloody attack in a rural metro station that left nearly 50 injured, some with serious injuries.

Both men are accused of rioting and will make their first appearance in a magistrate's court today.

On July 21, a mob of men dressed in white and armed with sticks and clubs attacked protesters returning from a pro-democracy rally and other commuters at the Yuen Long metro station.