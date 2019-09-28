Hong Kong set for key weekend of demonstrations

HONG KONG • Thousands of Hong Kong protesters rallied by the harbour yesterday, chanting slogans accusing the police of brutality and setting the stage for a weekend of demonstrations leading up to the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The downtown rally was one of a series of protests that have united activists denouncing Chinese rule, calling for democracy and even for independence from Beijing, often resulting in violent clashes with police in the former British colony.

Activists have targeted police over more than three months with petrol bombs, rocks and laser beams shone in officers' eyes, after being angered by social media footage of random beatings.

The footage includes an incident in which protesters were left cowering on the floor of a subway train after being beaten.

Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds fired into the air.

The protesters gathered at a park on reclaimed land in front of central government offices last night, calling for an investigation into the remote San Uk Ling camp near the Chinese border, where they say detained protesters were abused - a claim that the police deny.

"It's obvious that there's a problem of police brutality," said 19-year-old university student Peter Sin. "They now arrest people randomly."

Police said the camp was no longer being used to hold protesters.



A rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong yesterday to call for a probe into San Uk Ling camp near the Chinese border, where detained protesters have allegedly been abused. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



"Its setting and facilities are all in line with police policies and regulations," they said in a statement.

"We will stop using San Uk Ling Holding Centre for holding arrested people in this operation.

"The reason is to avoid any further public speculation and unnecessary remarks accusing the police."

An officer told reporters last week that some officers had crossed the line when dealing with protesters.

"We have established procedures to deal with allegations of abuse of force. Every day, with every chance we have, we remind our officers not to succumb to emotions."

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, in the first "open dialogue" session with the people on Thursday, said that she would not accede to protesters' demands for an independent inquiry into police action, but did not explain why.

This weekend, the Asian financial hub marks the fifth anniversary of the start of the "Umbrella" protests, a series of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014 that failed to wrest concessions from Beijing.

Thousands of people are expected to rally in the city centre this evening. Protests are also expected tomorrow to mark Global Anti-Totalitarianism Day, with solidarity events planned across the world.

But the biggest protests are likely to be on Oct 1, marking the anniversary of the proclamation of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Pro-Beijing rallies have also been planned in the city, raising the prospect of clashes.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a travel advisory yesterday, urging Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong. Those already in the city are advised to take precautions in the wake of the protests.

MFA encouraged Singaporeans in Hong Kong to e-register with the ministry so they can be contacted should the need arise.

REUTERS

• Additional reporting by Clement Yong