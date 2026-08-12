Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Leung Kai-lok, who has autism spectrum disorder, was found guilty in July of acting with “seditious intention” and admitted to destroying property.

HONG KONG – A Hong Kong judge sentenced a 19-year-old on Aug 12 to 18 months of probation for writing “seditious” words on a toilet wall, including a slogan used during pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Leung Kai-lok, who has autism spectrum disorder, was found guilty in July of acting with “seditious intention” and admitted to destroying property.

Charged under Hong Kong’s national security law, he had faced up to seven years in prison.

Leung admitted to writing phrases on the wall of a toilet in an office building using a marker, including “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”, a slogan used during the 2019 protests.

He also wrote obscenities and “die John Lee”, referring to the city’s chief executive.

Leung appeared in court on Aug 12, standing with his head bowed as the judge sentenced him to 18 months of probation and to pay HK$1,500 (S$245) in cleaning fees.

Chief Magistrate So Wai-tak said Leung was 12 years old at the time of the protests, meaning he may not have had a full understanding of the situation and may have been influenced by online content.

“This does not mean that you cannot express your opinions, but freedom of speech is relative,” the judge told Leung.

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests the year before, and the city enacted another of its own in 2024.

As of Aug 1, the authorities had arrested 415 people for various national security crimes, with 185 of them convicted. AFP