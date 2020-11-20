Hong Kong sees 'new wave' of coronavirus cases, more students asked to stay home

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's health chief said on Friday (Nov 20) the city had "probably entered into a new wave of cases" of coronavirus infection, and authorities will ask more students to stay home.

The Asian financial hub recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, 21 of which are locally transmitted, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said at a briefing.

She didn't provide a breakdown of untraceable cases.

"We've probably entered into a new wave of cases," she said.

Hong Kong also had more than 30 preliminary positive cases on Friday, Ms Chan said.

Authorities will halt in-person classes for primary school levels 1-3 from Monday for two weeks due to upper respiratory tract infection outbreaks and Covid-19 concerns, and won't rule out stopping classes at all schools if the situation gets worse.

The decision came just over a week after kindergartens were ordered to close for a fortnight due to upper respiratory tract infections, RTHK reported.

Ms Chan expressed concern over the fact that infection control measures already in place had failed to prevent the fresh outbreaks, especially with the new wave beginning to emerge.

"As the transmission routes of upper respiratory tract infections and Covid-19 are similar, if Covid-19 spreads at schools, the risk posed to the community is very high," she said.

An assessment will take place at a later date to determine whether the class suspensions need to be extended. The authorities have not ruled out suspending all classes at primary and second schools if the situation worsens, Ms Chan said.

The Health Secretary appealed to the public to be vigilant as the situation was "deteriorating rapidly", urging them to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

More on this topic Related Story Coronavirus microsite: Get latest updates, videos and graphics

Taxi drivers and care home workers will be required to undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19, as will patients who exhibit symptoms when they visit doctors, RTHK reported.

The government is considering the grant of a one-off subsidy to grassroot workers if they are confirmed to have been infected.