Hong Kong scraps Covid-19 hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is scrapping its Covid-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from Monday, more than 21/2 years after it was first implemented.

It is the most substantial move yet to end the city's isolation.

It also signals that more easing is likely to come as Hong Kong tries to salvage its status as a global financial hub.

Chief Executive John Lee said the current three days of hotel quarantine would be reduced to zero for those arriving in Hong Kong from overseas and Taiwan.

All international arrivals will be able to return home or to an accommodation of their choice but will have to self-monitor for three days after entering the Chinese special administrative hub, a system the authorities have dubbed "0+3".

They will be allowed to go to work or school but will not be allowed to enter bars or restaurants for the period.

"Under this arrangement, the quarantine hotel system will be cancelled," Mr Lee told reporters.

A pre-flight polymerase chain reaction test required for travellers to Hong Kong 48 hours before flying will be replaced by an antigen rapid test.

Reactions to the easing of curbs were swift. The websites of Cathay Pacific Airways and its low-cost unit buckled under a rush of flight searches on Friday. The rush comes even as airfares are forecast to soar, at least in the near term.

Travellers face significantly higher prices for available tickets. They will need to stump up HK$102,000 (S$18,500) for a return business-class flight to Los Angeles in early October, more than double the usual fare. A return economy-class seat to London departing on Oct 3 will cost HK$25,600, as much as triple regular prices.

The changes come ahead of several high-profile events, including an international banking summit and the iconic Rugby Sevens tournament slated for November.

Bankers have stipulated that an easing of quarantine rules would be needed in order for them to attend, while the city has more broadly been struggling to stem a brain drain after more than two years of strict virus rules.

Hong Kong is a global outlier outside mainland China in imposing hotel quarantine for international arrivals, in line with the country's "dynamic zero" Covid-19 strategy.

Business groups, diplomats and many residents have criticised the city's Covid-19 rules, which they say threaten Hong Kong's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

All international arrivals currently spend three days in a self-paid hotel, followed by four days of self-monitoring when they are allowed to move around the city. Hotel quarantine was as much as three weeks before being gradually eased earlier this year.

The rules have weighed on Hong Kong's economy since early 2020 and fuelled an exodus of both expatriates and local families that was kick-started by Beijing's efforts to exert control over the city. Some 113,000 people have left since mid-2021, according to government figures.

Scores of flights have stopped operating to and from Hong Kong, which used to be one of the world's busiest and most efficient airports.

The city has lost its position as a global aviation hub due to China's zero-Covid-19 policy, the head of the International Air Transport Association said this week.

Hong Kong has reported more than 1.7 million Covid-19 infections and 9,934 deaths since the pandemic began.

AFP, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS