Hong Kong schools get more in-person teaching as Covid-19 rules ease

HONG KONG - Hong Kong plans to allow more schools to return to traditional full-day classroom teaching, a move designed to help bring education back to normal after nearly three years of Covid-19-driven disruptions.

Primary schools can apply for full-day face-to-face classes starting Dec 1 if 70 per cent of students are double-vaccinated, according to a government statement late Tuesday. Individual classes that reach that level can return to all day in-person teaching even if the overall school hasn’t yet met the criteria, the government said.

Meanwhile, a previously planned tightening of immunisation rules for secondary schools will be delayed until February, when 90 per cent of students must be triple vaccinated to allow full-day classroom teaching.

Classes in the city’s schools currently take place in person for half the day. While secondary schools already can extend to all day if 90 per cent of their students are fully vaccinated, the new guidance is the first time younger children will have that option.

About 74 per cent of children aged 3 to 11 have received at least two doses, while 99 per cent of those 12 to 19 have been fully vaccinated, a government dashboard shows.

The guidance will streamline school resumption in the Asian financial hub, where educational institutions were at the front of the line for shutdowns as new waves of Covid-19 emerged.

Hong Kong, which is currently seeing about 5,000 new local cases a day, closed schools in January after detecting 42 infections in the community over a two-week period.

“The government’s overall anti-epidemic direction is to create the greatest room for people’s livelihood and economic activities, and enable schools to maintain a stable teaching and learning environment as far as possible,” a government spokesperson said.

The policy aims to “strike a balance between epidemic prevention and learning,” the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee pledged to revive the city’s global standing after he took office in July. His new policies include scraping hotel quarantine for international arrivals and working with mainland officials to boost travel flow into China.

The fate of the city’s children, who bore the brunt of repeated class closures, also appears to be high on his agenda.

The requirement that students take daily rapid tests to attend classes will continue, the bureau said. BLOOMBERG