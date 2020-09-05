Hong Kong says almost 1 million registered for coronavirus testing

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - About 978,000 people have registered for the Hong Kong government's mass testing programme as of 8am, Mr Alfred Sit, secretary for innovation and technology, said in a radio show on Saturday morning (Sept 5), RTHK reported.

As of 8pm Friday evening, around 656,000 people have been tested and about 284,800 samples from the community tests have been processed by labs, according to a government press release on Friday.

Hong Kong will extend the programme at most testing centres by four days to Sept 11.

The programme has uncovered eight positive coronavirus cases so far, Hong Kong's Department of Health said on Friday afternoon.

Of the eight cases, four are discharged patients from hospitals and two are new infections.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in late August that the government has not set any target for total testing numbers.